AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates Accomplishments And Contributions Of Top Suppliers



AutoZone recognized 14 of its top suppliers at the annual AutoZone Vendor Summit, which took place on May 31 in Memphis, Tennessee. Each company was selected for demonstrating exceptional collaboration, innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction throughout the past year.

Five vendors received AutoZone “WITTDTJR” awards (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”):

Bearing Tech

MotoRad

Old World Industries

Spectrum Brands

GAC

Wilmar Corp.

These vendors consistently ensured that AutoZone’s DIY customers and professional installers have the parts and products necessary to best fix vehicles and keep vehicles running smoothly.

Eight vendors were selected for the prestigious AutoZone Extra Miler award:

ATK-VEGE

FDP Virginia

LKQ Corp.

Meguiar’s Inc.

Neotek

The Hillman Group

Shell Oil

Tiger Accessory Group

The Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are “unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.”

AutoZone named Standard Motor Products (SMP), a 25-year AutoZone partner, as its 2017 Vendor of the Year, recognizing its strong category management support and collaborative teamwork. The company says SMP helped improve sales results by focusing on innovation and differentiation across its product categories.

“Our 2017 Vendor of the Year, Standard Motor Products, and our Vendor Summit award winners make tremendous contributions to AutoZone’s success,” said Bill Hackney, senior vice president, merchandising, customer satisfaction. “These suppliers collaborate, innovate and most importantly, help us meet customers’ needs. We celebrate their accomplishments and thank all of our suppliers for their support for and commitment to our customers and to AutoZone.”