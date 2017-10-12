AutoZone Signs On In Support Of The FutureTech Success Initiative

AutoZone Inc., a leading retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories, has signed on as a national corporate sponsor of TechForce Foundation’s FutureTech Success campaign, an industry-wide initiative to fuel the future pipeline of transportation technicians by repositioning the image of the profession and providing middle- and high-school students and their parents with the resources and opportunities to foster hands-on, tactile intelligence.

Since its creation, the initiative has rallied the support of many corporate and association partners, the latest being AutoZone, which, in addition to its retail operation, has an extensive commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts.

“We are proud and eager to build the FutureTech Success campaign with the TechForce Foundation and fellow sponsors,” said Mitch Major, vice president, commercial support, AutoZone, and president, ALLDATA. “We appreciate their vision and strategic leadership in engaging young people in communities across the U.S. in the automotive industry.”

Since 2011, AutoZone has been a benefactor of the foundation, funding scholarships and grants for students pursuing a technical education. The investment in FutureTech Success demonstrates the long-term commitment to students’ development and careers.

FutureTech Success seeks to inform and inspire young people who have the aptitude to thrive in the field of transportation tech, empowering them to pursue greatness in a career they may have never before considered. There are many individuals with the talent and passion perfectly tailored to careers as technicians, and the industry is in need of every last one of them it can get.

“We so strongly believe this initiative has the potential to revolutionize the industry, but it can only do so with the right tools and support,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO, TechForce Foundation. “By signing on as a sponsor of FutureTech Success, AutoZone is providing a vital component of that support to ensure the success of the initiative, as well as declaring a commitment to the industry’s future.”

TechForce Foundation and AutoZone look forward to the impact this partnership will have on both the industry itself, and the lives of the FutureTechs who will help it thrive.