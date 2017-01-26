News
AutoZone Hiring 12,000 Across U.S. This Spring

AutoZone Inc. has announced it will hire more than 12,000 new full and part-time employees nationwide through April to ensure its more than 5,300 U.S. stores are fully staffed during the busy selling season, as the company continues to expand. Markets with the largest hiring needs include New York City; Oakland, California; Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio; New Orleans; Pittsburgh; Atlanta; and Dallas.

Open positions include sales representatives, delivery drivers, parts sales managers, commercial sales managers, store managers and hub specialists. Applications must be submitted online at the AutoZone careers site, autozone.com/careers.

AutoZone has hired more than 10,000 current and former U.S. military service members since 2015 and has a goal of hiring more than 15,000 additional transitioning service members and military veterans by 2020. High school graduates, vocational and college students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply. AutoZone provides ongoing training and tools to help drive careers in many exciting directions.

AutoZone is an equal opportunity employer. Embracing diversity is a core AutoZone Value, and the company says its stores reflect the communities it serves.

