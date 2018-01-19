AutoNetTV Media And Car Care Council Form Co-Branded Video Partnership

AutoNetTV Media (ANTV) and the Car Care Council (CCC) have announced a new co-branding video partnership to produce and broadcast timely videos to be viewed by consumers in independent repair shop waiting rooms.

CCC content will be used to create 40- to 90-second consumer-facing videos by ANTV to include live-action, motion graphics, 3-D animation, sound, professional voice talent and other graphical assets. The videos will be available to the more than 4,700 independent repair shop ANTV subscribers for viewing on their AutoNetTV programing.

“Thousands of vehicle owners and drivers will now be able to learn more about the benefits of regular vehicle maintenance and care promoted by the Car Care Council as they watch television while waiting for their vehicles to be serviced or repaired,” said Rich White, executive director, Car Care Council. “This exciting new partnership will greatly expand the reach of our tips, advice and information on behalf of the auto care industry.”

“The Car Care Council has lead the way in educating motorists on the importance of quality car care,” said Brandon Storrs, vice president of production at AutoNetTV Media. “We’re very excited about this partnership and taking part in getting this message out to the millions of people who view AutoNetTV in lobbies, service counters and online.”

All videos will be available in the ANTV digital management system for use by ANTV aftermarket subscribers, including program playlists, websites and other digital technologies including tablets, kiosks, email links and others.