Automotive Parts Headquarters Presents Outstanding Supplier Awards

Automotive Parts Headquarters Inc. (APH), a Minnesota-based aftermarket auto parts distributor and store group, recognized outstanding supplier achievements from 2017 with all of its store owners, managers and salespeople present. The awards were presented at its annual Winter Conference held at Cragun’s Resort and Conference Center in Brainerd, Minnesota.

The employees of APH determine the recipients of the supplier awards, which were presented by John Bartlett, executive chairman, and Corey Bartlett, president and CEO.

“We’re pleased to recognize our top suppliers for their outstanding support of our organization,” said Bartlett. “Strong partnerships, like the ones we have with Arnott, BBB, East Penn, Gates, SMP and WIX are essential for our continued growth. We really appreciate the significant efforts these companies put forward to help us grow our business, and we’re delighted to once again celebrate their accomplishments.”

The Bartletts presented the following awards:

  • Rising Star – Arnott Inc.
  • Spirit of APH – Gates Corp.
  • North Star Award – BBB Industries
  • Outstanding Training Support – Standard Motor Products Inc.
  • Outstanding Technology Support – Gates Corp.
  • Outstanding Marketing Support – WIX Filters
  • Outstanding Sales Support – East Penn Manufacturing
  • Supplier of the Year – BBB Industries

