Automotive Parts Associates Takes Winners To City Of Lights Through Las Vegas Adrenaline Weekend Promotion



Four grand-prize winners and their guests hit it big with an all-expenses-paid trip to Sin City in the Automotive Parts Associates (APA) spring promotion, the “Las Vegas Adrenaline Weekend” giveaway, earlier this month.

The thrill-seekers spent the weekend among the glittering lights of The Strip at the Palazzo resort with $1,000 in cash to spend in between the heart-racing activities included in the APA customer loyalty giveaway. Winners enjoyed the adrenaline rush from the driver’s seat as they cruised through the chicanes and double apex corners at the Exotics Racing 1.5-mile track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where they pushed the limits of the exotic cars and themselves with five laps in a Ferrari, five in a Lamborghini and five more in a supercar of choice. The group then spent the day hovering over Las Vegas landmarks and surrounding scenery of the Hoover Dam, Mojave Desert, Lake Mead, the Colorado River and the Grand Canyon in a helicopter, as well as a VIP experience at the Hualapai Tribe Eagle Point glass-bottom skywalk suspended 4,000 feet above the ground.

Seven APA shareholders awarded winners in the promotion. The four grand-prize winners awarded trips were: Don Rogers of Happy Hyundai, customer of G&H Import Auto Parts in Oak Lawn, Illinois; Biff DuBose of AutoSmart South, customer of Automotive Supply in Wichita, Kansas; Brad Cunningham of Simpson Import in Columbia, Montana, customer of Ramac Industries in Minden, Nevada; and Brent Fraser of Campbell’s Auto Repair & Tire, customer of APM Limited in Riverview, New Brunswick, Canada. Three runner-up $1,000 cash prizes went to Tony Adams of Adams Auto Service, customer of Lincoln Clutch and Brake in Lincoln, Nebraska; Christine Anderson of Jon’s Auto Repair, customer of Metric Auto Parts in Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Ormalene Francis of Bob Kelly Automotive, customer of Peterborough Automotive in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada.

“As an APA member, we were excited one of our well-deserving customers was drawn as one of the grand-prize winners for the Las Vegas Adrenaline Weekend giveaway. We were thrilled to present one of our ‘regulars’ Don Rogers with the prize notification, I know he and his wife had a great time! A big thanks to the promotion sponsors and APA for providing such an unforgettable experience,” said Gene Bochinski, G&H Import Auto Parts owner.

Winners were drawn at random from entries collected by APA members across the United States and Canada from February to April 2018. The APA Las Vegas Adrenaline Weekend promotion was sponsored by manufacturing partners: Airtex, Akebono, APC Automotive Technologies, BBB Industries, Beck/Arnley, Bosch, CARDONE, DENSO, Dorman, Exide, Federal-Mogul, Gates, Global Parts Distributors, GSP, KYB, MAS, Mevotech, Permatex, Tenneco, Platinum Driveline, SMP, SKF, Walker Products, Wells and ZF brands.

“Thank you to all the APA members that participated and for our generous sponsors for contributing to another successful customer-loyalty promotion for our members. We’re looking forward to engaging our shareholders’ customers by giving away a brand new 2018 custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Iron 883 for our next promotion beginning in September,” said Sara Griewing, APA marketing manager.