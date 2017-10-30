Automotive Parts Associates Name Winners In Harley-Davidson Sportster Promotion



After the success of a similar promotion in 2016, Automotive Parts Associates (APA) has named a grand-prize winner and five runner-up winners in the “Win a Harley-Davidson Sportster” promotion.

Just as the title of the contest suggests, the grand prize was a 2018 HD Sportster motorcycle or $12,000 cash prize, which also included an all-expenses-paid trip to Kansas City for a Steel Toe Tour of the Harley-Davidson Vehicle & Powertrain Operations facility. Five runner-up winners scored $1,000 in cash.

APA members collected entries from July through September for the promotion, which was sponsored by manufacturing partners including Akebono, Bosch, CARDONE, DENSO, Dorman, Federal-Mogul, Gates, Global Parts Distributors, KYB, MAS, NGK, SKF, Tenneco, Mevotech, Walker Products, ZF and TRW. The winning entry pulled out of the hat was Stacey Wilhelm of Wilhelm Auto Repair, customer of APA member distribution warehouse Lincoln Clutch and Brake of Lincoln, Nebraska.

“As a member of APA, we were excited one of our customers could have a chance win such a cool grand prize. It was a memorable experience to present our longtime customer Stacey Wilhelm with the prize notification, I want to thank the sponsors and APA for the promotion,” said Mike Fuller, Lincoln Clutch and Brake President and CEO.

After careful consideration, Wilhelm opted for the $12,000 cash prize and planned his trip to Kansas City for the Harley-Davidson Steel Toe Tour for early November, hosted by APA. In addition to the factory tour, Wilhelm and a guest will be treated to a five-star meal and executive-level accommodations while visiting Kansas City.

Four other APA members presented their customers with $1,000 cash prizes, and G&H Import Parts of Oak Lawn, Illinois presented two $1,000 prizes to Gary Sarge from Oak Lawn Toyota and Todd Kallemeyn from Kallemeyn Auto. The three other winners were William Creech of Steve’s Tire and Auto, customer of Metric Auto Parts in Minneapolis, Minnesota; Brad Rhodes of D&B Service, customer of Automotive Supply in Wichita, Kansas, and Darren Henry of ABC Customs, customer of Peterborough Automotive in Lakefield, Ontario, Canada.

“We thank all of the APA members that participated and our generous sponsors for contributing to another great promotion for members’ customers. We’re already planning our next promotion and are looking forward to an action-packed and adrenaline-filled adventure coming in late spring of 2018,” said Sara Griewing, APA marketing manager.