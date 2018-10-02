Automotive Parts Associates Contributes To Hurricane Florence Relief

As the widespread and devastating aftermath of Hurricane Florence continues to impact the Carolinas and East Coast of the United States with rising flood waters, many residents are still unable to return to their damaged homes. In an effort to help those affected by the Category 1 hurricane that made landfall on Sept. 14, Automotive Parts Associates (APA) has made a financial contribution to the American Red Cross to help provide essential resources to those affected by the record-breaking storm.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people affected by Hurricane Florence. With APA members spread across North America, when disasters like this happen it affects us all. By providing financial assistance we are able to support the distressed residents with crucial necessities and meals as well as other supplies for volunteers,” said Benjamin Yelowitz, secretary-treasurer, APA board of directors.

According to the National Weather Service, the initial rainfall totals reached as high as 35.6 inches as wind gusted as high as 106 mph causing storm surges as high as 13 feet and catastrophic flooding, that resulted in 41 casualties and thousands of people still without electricity. The American Red Cross noted as of Sept. 27, more than 1,660 people stayed in 30 Red Cross emergency shelters in the Carolinas alone on the previous night, and has provided 92 percent of overnight stays with other organizations totaling 113,200. Approximately 3,500 disaster workers and volunteers have served more than 890,600 meals and snacks to those affected and distributed 110,700 relief items like diapers and hygiene kits to those forced from their homes. The Red Cross is urging those in unaffected areas to give platelets and blood, especially those with type O blood. Financial contributions can be made in $10 increments by texting the word FLORENCE to 90999.