Automotive Distribution Network Recognizes DENSO Sales Team

DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. has earned the Automotive Distribution Network’s 2017 Exceptional Sales Team Support Award. The honor was announced March 15 during the opening session of The Network’s 14th National Convention in Orlando, Florida.

The award marks the second time the organization has honored DENSO for excellence in customer service. DENSO earned the award at The Network’s last national convention, which is held every three years.

“This award confirms that, as DENSO expands our field sales team, the quality of our customer service is better than ever,” said Jose Ramirez, senior manager of aftermarket sales for DENSO Products and Services. “It honors every member of our sales team and all the DENSO associates who support them.”