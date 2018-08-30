Automotive Distribution Network Hosts Shareholders, Strategic Partners At Fall Membership Meeting

The Automotive Distribution Network hosted its member shareholders and strategic manufacturer partners for its annual fall membership meeting, held Aug. 26–28, at the Westin Chicago Downtown.

During the two-day event, the Network’s shareholders discussed their local market conditions, reviewed future IT, product and marketing programs, and identified new opportunities with representatives from strategic partners including Federal-Mogul, Tenneco, Valvoline and BBB Industries, that made presentations during the event.

“This year’s meeting was especially timely since the Network recently announced its strategic partnership with Federal-Mogul, who presented to our shareholders about how they can best leverage their powerful image to grow their businesses with brand like Champion, Wagner, ANCO, MOOG and Fel-Pro,” said David Prater, president of the Network. “Held in conjunction with our program managers’ meeting, this gathering provides our group with that rare opportunity to collaborate in person, as the Network works with our strategic partners to continually refine our award-winning business initiatives.”

This year’s meeting featured a Latin America Forum for the group’s international members, including representatives from Parts Plus Mexico, as well as Westworld Auto Parts LLC, the group’s first member to serve the Guatemalan market.

Network attendees also enjoyed a Chicago Cubs game, as the home team triumphed over the New York Mets in a big win at Wrigley Field.