Automotive Distribution Network Awards 5 Service Dealers With A ‘Drive A Tank’ Experience

The Automotive Distribution Network has announced the grand-prize winners of the Spring Repair America sweepstakes promotion. Five technicians will be treated to a three-day weekend where they will take part in the ultimate “Drive A Tank” experience.

The winners will be flown to Minnesota to take part in the Sherman Tank experience that includes driving FV433 Abbott SPG, FV432 APC and Sherman 8 tanks. The group also will get to fire an array of combat weaponry including a STEN submachine gun, an M4 assault rifle and an M1919 Browning Medium machine gun, among others.

The grand-prize winners are:

Kevin Peterson, Tire Mart and Auto Express, Livermore, California

Scott Janson, Scotty’s Automotive, Ft. Myers, Florida

Stefan Nikolof, Nik & Nates Automotive/Tire, Freehold, New Jersey

Todd Cantile, Cedar Rock Auto Repair, Rockford, Michigan

Keith Cullen, Brake Max #3-Oracle, Tucson, Arizona

“The Network is so excited to provide another chance for our outstanding technicians to be rewarded,” said David Prater, president of the Automotive Distribution Network. “These winners will enjoy a three-day weekend experiencing how the heroes of WWII would have driven in combat. It is an awe-inspiring opportunity for these Parts Plus customers to experience this legendary machinery and artillery.”

Service dealers are eligible for Repair America’s weekly and grand prizes by making qualifying purchases at participating Parts Plus distributors.