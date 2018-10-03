Autolite Technical Training Team Hosts Educational Seminars Throughout The Summer



The Autolite Technical Training Team has had a busy summer, visiting a large number of vocational schools and motorsports events throughout the country to promote a better understanding of current industry trends, technical know-how, and common misconceptions in the aftermarket industry.

The team of three – comprised of Jay Buckley, director of technical training; Bryan Crawford, technical trainer; and Matthew Linko, technical trainer – have over 70 years of combined experience in the automotive industry and use this knowledge when covering topics such as ignition systems and filtration technologies. So far this year, the team has given vocational seminars to students, instructors and professors in Georgia, Missouri, Michigan and Ohio. The seminar tour began in February, and culminated with a conference in July at the University of Northwestern Ohio, where the team conducted a seminar with over 400 college instructors from across the United States.

“We’ve spent a lot of time and effort working to educate the next generation of automotive technicians,” says Buckley. “We continue to focus on the tech of tomorrow in many ways, but these seminars are one way I feel we can make a substantial impact.”

Along with spreading knowledge to aspiring and current automotive professionals, the Autolite Technical Training Team also had the opportunity to talk shop with motorsports enthusiasts at a number of Mobile Tour events throughout the country. These Mobile Tour stops take place at various major motorsports events, such as the National Muscle Car Association All-American National Finals. Each of these events draw thousands of racing fans, and provide a unique opportunity to connect with automotive professionals and amateur enthusiasts alike, to discuss automotive trends and best practices.

The training events have proven so popular that the Autolite team is already preparing for events in 2019, including regional training seminars that will be held in each corner of the country. More stops on the motorsports Mobile Tour are planned as well. Autolite and the entire training team are excited for the upcoming events and look forward to continuing their quest to provide expert knowledge!

For more technical training knowledge, check out autolite.com/technical-resources for training videos and a downloadable Technical Training Manual.