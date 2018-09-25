Autolite Celebrates Fall Car Care Month With Program Narrated By Lauren Fix



Autolite, a leader in the spark plug industry, has partnered with Lauren Fix, an automotive expert, author, racecar driver and ASE certified technician, to deliver insightful fall car care tips on Coffee with America on Sept. 27 in celebration of Fall Car Care Month. On the program, Fix will feature Autolite’s Iridium XP spark plugs as she discusses how important spark plug maintenance is to preparing a car for the coming winter season.

“There is nothing more disappointing than having your car not start on a bitterly cold winter morning when you have to get to work or the kids to school,” said Jay Buckley, Autolite’s Technical Training Director. “This is why we’re really excited to work with Lauren and help her teach people how to get their cars in shape for winter.”

Fix, who inherited her love of all things automotive from her father, has appeared on Oprah, TODAY, The View, CNBC, CNN, FOX News and MSNBC as an automotive expert. She is currently the National Automotive Correspondent for Newsmax TV, as well as The Weather Channel and Inside Edition’s auto expert. On her upcoming appearance with Coffee with America, which will be produced by A-1 Broadcast and distributed to national media outlets across the United States, Fix will discuss Autolite Iridium XP Enhanced Alloy Technology Spark Plugs. Specifically, Fix will highlight how these particular spark plugs incorporate a variety of design features to deliver optimum performance and a more focused ignition for better overall ignitability.

Celebrated each October and sponsored by The Car Care Council, Fall Car Care Month was created to promote vehicle safety and dependability through preventative maintenance. The goal of Car Care Month is to remind drivers to preemptively fix any vehicle problems that could lead to breakdowns in the coming colder months.

Learn more about the importance of spark plug maintenance, download helpful tech tips and our informative whitepaper, and see the full schedule of local TV listings here.