Auto Value & Bumper To Bumper Announce Perfect Stop Powersports Giveaway Sweepstakes Round 1 Winners

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper selected three grand-prize winners and 75 gift card winners from the first drawing of the Perfect Stop Powersports Giveaway sweepstakes. The three lucky grand-prize technicians will make a difficult choice as they select their own powersports vehicle.

For this sweepstakes, a total of six grand-prize winners will win their choice of a powersports vehicle valued up to $15,000 each, and $25,000 will be given away in VISA gift cards to 150 other prize winners.

“This sweepstakes is an exceptional way to promote our Perfect Stop brakes, rotors, calipers and cleaners,” said Dan Rader, vice president, product and category management at the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. “And the good news is, there is still time to get into this game!”

During the months of June and July, professional technicians in the United States and Canada receive a sweepstakes entry for each and every Perfect Stop product purchased, including pads, rotors, calipers and cleaners for a chance to be a Perfect Stop Powersports Giveaway winner. MyPlace4Parts users are automatically entered with each Perfect Stop purchase.

Visit perfectstopsummerpromo.com to learn more about sweepstakes details.

