Auto Value & Bumper To Bumper Announce Orlando Experience Sweepstakes Round Two Winners

The second round of winners has been drawn in the exclusive Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Orlando Experience Sweepstakes promotion running through the end of this month. As in the round one drawing, another 10 professional technicians have won a grand-prize trip package for a family of four to the magical world of Orlando, Florida.

“We have had record numbers of customers participating in this sweepstakes promotion,” said JC Washbish, director of marketing for the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. “We continue to attract new repair shops and techs with unique incentive offerings like the Orlando family trip packages. More importantly, we are selling more parts through our stores and distributors and that’s what counts!”

In addition to the grand-prize trip packages, 10 more technicians won $500 Visa gift cards. Plus, 20 $250 and 50 $100 Visa gift cards also were awarded to technicians. The final drawing is scheduled for Dec. 15 and will award 10 more grand-prize family trip packages and $15,000 in Visa gift cards.

The Orlando Experience Sweepstakes has been a 90-day promotion running through the end of November 2018 and is open to all professional technicians in the U.S. and Canada. Technicians receive a sweepstakes entry with every $150 invoice from their Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper supplier. MyPlace4Parts users will be automatically entered with each qualifying purchase.

For complete details on the sweepstakes promotion visit https://www.orlandoexperiencesweepstakes.com/.