Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Name WIX Filters As The 2017 Channel Partner Of The Year



Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have announced that WIX Filters was selected as the 2017 Channel Partner of the Year by shareholders of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Inc. The announcement was made during the recent Alliance annual Winter Meeting at the National Doral in Miami.

The 2017 award is based on WIX Filters’ training, marketing, fill rate, parts coverage, strong sales support and dedication to the professional technician and overall support to the shareholders.

“WIX stood out as our clear winner,” said Dan Rader, vice president, product and category management for the Alliance. “WIX goes above and beyond in all facets of business. They are committed to our customers and share our vision of success.”

The announcement of the Channel Partner of the Year is the pinnacle of the Winter Meeting, says the group.

“We were shocked and thrilled with winning the 2017 Alliance Channel Partner of the Year Award,” said Jeff Blocher, director of sales and marketing, WIX Filters. “Shocked because we are being recognized by great customers for doing the right stuff we think we are supposed to be doing every single day and thrilled because those day-to-day efforts of the entire team are being praised as award-winning.”

More than 500 people, both shareholder members and supplier channel partners, attended the four-day meeting. The awards banquet is the highlight of the winter meeting.

Other Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper banquet award winners included: