Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announces The Perfect Stop Powersports Summer Giveaway Sweepstakes Winners



Bosch Giving Track contributed $2,000 to charities specified by its sponsored team, Joe Gibbs Racing, in the month of September. Through Giving Track, Bosch contributes $1,000 to a driver-specified charity each time one of its sponsored teams secures a 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory. Bosch Giving Track has contributed a total of $16,000 in donations this season following sponsored team wins.

Contributions were secured by Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch:

Denny Hamlin’s victory on Sept. 3 at the Bojangles Southern 500 earned $1,000 for the Denny Hamlin Foundation, which is committed to raising awareness and funds for the specific needs of children with cystic fibrosis.

Kyle Busch’s victory on Sept. 24 at the ISM Connect 300 earned $1,000 for the Kyle Busch Foundation, which is committed to empowering children, families and communities to overcome hardship by providing essential tools to allow them to live their best lives possible.

“With the NASCAR playoffs in full swing, Bosch knows the pressure our drivers are under and how much every race means to them, and the charities they support,” said Tony Pauly, director of advertising and brand management for Robert Bosch LLC, Automotive Aftermarket NA. “In addition to providing the quality parts and services our sponsored teams depend on, we are proud to support their charities through Giving Track as well.”