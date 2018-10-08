Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Hit The Winner’s Circle In Charlotte

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have dropped the checkered flag on the Race to Charlotte Sweepstakes grand prize weekend. Fifty grand-prize winners arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, last week for a once in a lifetime fun-filled VIP weekend of high adrenaline racing, special guest appearances, first class dining and over the top entertainment courtesy of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Guests received top-shelf hospitality with chauffeured airport transportation to their accommodations at the downtown Sheraton Charlotte Hotel. They kicked things off with a welcome reception at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Whisky River Restaurant followed by laughing together with comedian Brian Regan at the Performing Arts Center.

On Friday, WIX Filters hosted a full day of the ultimate WIX experience. The grand-prize winners enjoyed lunch and a special behind-the-scenes plant tour followed by a private reception and dinner at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Attendees dined in comfort surround by decades of NASCAR history. The evening concluded with pit crew competitions and stock car simulator racing.

Saturday was a day to remember for car and racing enthusiasts alike. Valvoline treated the guests to an exclusive tour of Rick Hendrick’s Motorsports Garage and racing stable. The group received the red carpet treatment with an exclusive personal car collection tour of legendary team owner, Rick Hendrick. The fun did not end there. That afternoon Valvoline turned up the throttle by taking the winners to K1 Speed Indoor Kart Racing.

On Sunday, the weekend came to a roaring conclusion at the Bank of America 500 Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The morning began with pit and garage tours followed by a driver meet-and-greet when Clint Bowyer visited the guests before hitting the track. The group enjoyed the thrill of high-speed road course racing in first-class hospitality from the comfort of the WIX Filters’ suite.

“We would like to thank Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper for the once in a lifetime experience on our Race to Charlotte trip,” said Stephanie and Joseph Heintjes of OTA Auto Care, Bumper to Bumper customers from Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey. “We have memories that will last a lifetime!”

The Race to Charlotte Sweepstakes promotion ran during the months of March and April. Professional technicians received an entry with every $150 invoice from their Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper supplier. In addition to the grand-prize winners, another $25,000 was given away to 150 other winners in the form of $100, $250 and $500 gift cards.

For more information and details on current and future Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Sweepstakes Promotions visit autovalue.com and bumpertobumper.com.