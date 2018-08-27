News
ago

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Final Winners Of Perfect Stop Powersports Giveaway Sweepstakes

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Diagnosing Intelligent Cooling Systems

Mitchell 1 Brings Back 'Fabulous Las Vegas' Sweepstakes

Philips Introduces Newest Lighting Updgrade For Asian Cars, Trucks, SUVs And Vans: X-tremeUltinon LED Fog Lamps

Federated Awards Car Care Scholarships

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Final Winners Of Perfect Stop Powersports Giveaway Sweepstakes

Snap-on Brings 'Music & Metal' Theme For Franchisee Conference

Need Technicians: $60 - $110K Salary

Lisle Hinged Actuator Motor Wrench Facilitates Removing, Replacing Fasteners

CRP Automotive Offers New Rein Automotive Aluminum Water Pump Pulley Kit For BMW

German Gasket Maker Elring Sends Its Largest Shipment Of All Time To The U.S.

The final three Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper grand prize winners of the Perfect Stop Powersports Giveaway sweepstakes have been selected and are riding the last waves of summer in style. The three lucky grand-prize technicians will select the powersports vehicle of their choice.

A total of six grand-prize winners had their choice of any road, trail or water powersports vehicle valued up to $15,000 with this sweepstakes. Winning was not limited to powersports vehicles, as more than $25,000 in VISA gift cards also were given away to 150 technicians.  In both drawings, these winners received a gift card prize valued up to $500.

During the months of June and July, professional technicians in the United States and Canada received a sweepstakes entry for each and every Perfect Stop product purchased – including pads, rotors, calipers and cleaners – for a chance to be a Perfect Stop Powersports Giveaway winner. MyPlace4Parts users were automatically entered with each Perfect Stop purchase.

The Perfect Stop Perfect Summer Powersports Giveaway is a yearly sweepstakes sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

For the complete list of winners, visit perfectstopsummerpromo.com.

Show Full Article