Auto Care Association Launches New Events App



The Auto Care Association has announced the official launch of its new mobile device application, “Auto Care Association Events,” a dedicated app for the association’s meetings and events throughout the year.

Throughout the year, the Auto Care Association presents a number of dynamic events for all segments of its membership and the auto care market. Available on both iOS and Android, the new app is designed to take the place of single-use apps for individual events, providing users with one app that now houses all of the association’s conferences, events and large meetings in one place. Members with the new “Auto Care Association Events” app will be able to stay up to date on events throughout the year and receive notifications as new event registrations open.

“Auto Care Association Events” app users can:

Discover new events they may be interested in through the easy-to-use home page

Connect and engage with other users and event attendees through messaging and social media

Organize all their schedules and meeting room locations with access to the most current event information

Explore interactive maps of event venues and surrounding attractions

To get the app, click here, or search for “Auto Care Association” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, select the “Auto Care Association Events” app and download.