News/Auto Care Association
ago

Auto Care Association Hosts Upcoming Webinar On Customer Experience Improvement

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

IPA Announces Micro-Bore And Valve-Guide Brush Sets

Electronic Specialties Introduces Wire Piercing Test Clips

EnerSys ODYSSEY Performance Series Batteries Introduced At AAPEX And SEMA

NGK Spark Plugs Introduces 76 New NTK Oxygen Sensors For The North American Market

Technician.Academy Announces 2nd 'In The Pits' Contest

Tech Tips: 10 Cartridge Oil Filter Tips

Coil On Plug Ignition: The Wired Differences

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper's Road Warrior Weekend Crosses The Finish Line

NSF International Launches Vehicle Repair Connect App At SEMA Show

Bosch Showcases Innovative Mobility Solutions At AAPEX Booth 5041

The Auto Care Association will host a new webinar  at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 1, discussing the topic of mystery shopping and the benefits it can bring to businesses across the auto care supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers and repair shops.

The hour-long webinar will be presented by Carl Philips, vice president, sales and marketing, Mystery Shopper Services, a division of Business Evaluation Services. Mystery Shopper Services is a proven leader in guest service management and service culture development, with 60 years of combined experience in the mystery shopping industry and more than 1 million experienced mystery shoppers deployed through its international service platform.

With the rise in older light vehicles currently on the road, combined with the increase in customers searching the terms “auto repair” online, there exists a unique opportunity for businesses in the auto care industry to improve their sales, customer experience and customer loyalty by exploring the invaluable insights provided through mystery shopping research, says the association. The webinar will be particularly valuable for individuals specializing in sales, marketing, brand, product, category management, pricing and modular teams.

The webinar is hosted by the Auto Care Association category management committee. The series of webinars presented by the committee are designed to inform and educate industry stakeholders on products and services that can benefit their businesses. There is no fee to attend, but interested attendees are required to register due to limited availability and competitive concerns. All registrants will receive a complimentary recording of the webinar after it has concluded.

Apply to register for the webinar here.

Show Full Article