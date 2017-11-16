Auto Care Association Hosts Upcoming Webinar On Customer Experience Improvement

The Auto Care Association will host a new webinar at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 1, discussing the topic of mystery shopping and the benefits it can bring to businesses across the auto care supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors, retailers and repair shops.

The hour-long webinar will be presented by Carl Philips, vice president, sales and marketing, Mystery Shopper Services, a division of Business Evaluation Services. Mystery Shopper Services is a proven leader in guest service management and service culture development, with 60 years of combined experience in the mystery shopping industry and more than 1 million experienced mystery shoppers deployed through its international service platform.

With the rise in older light vehicles currently on the road, combined with the increase in customers searching the terms “auto repair” online, there exists a unique opportunity for businesses in the auto care industry to improve their sales, customer experience and customer loyalty by exploring the invaluable insights provided through mystery shopping research, says the association. The webinar will be particularly valuable for individuals specializing in sales, marketing, brand, product, category management, pricing and modular teams.

The webinar is hosted by the Auto Care Association category management committee. The series of webinars presented by the committee are designed to inform and educate industry stakeholders on products and services that can benefit their businesses. There is no fee to attend, but interested attendees are required to register due to limited availability and competitive concerns. All registrants will receive a complimentary recording of the webinar after it has concluded.

Apply to register for the webinar here.