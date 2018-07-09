Auto Care Association Establishes Al Gaspar Memorial Fund



In recognition of its former president and CEO, Al Gaspar, the Auto Care Association has established a memorial fund in his honor. Donations made to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in Gaspar’s memory will be used to fund scholarships and industry educational initiatives.

“We couldn’t imagine a better way to honor the legacy of a leader who meant so much not only to the history of our association, but also our industry,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Al’s vision has progressed our industry in countless ways and we have all benefited from his passion and foresight of what our association and industry can be.”

Gaspar, who passed away last November at the age of 79, served as president and CEO of the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the precursor to the Auto Care Association, from 2000 until 2004. Two of his biggest accomplishments during his tenure at AAIA included overseeing a fundraising effort to build the Aftermarket Education Center at Northwood University and directing the effort to raise funds for the research that led to the creation of the Car Care Council.

Gaspar spent more than 40 years in the auto care industry, serving as president of the Automotive Parts and Accessories Association (APAA) for five years prior to joining AAIA. He also held a variety of roles at aftermarket companies, including executive vice president at McKay Chemical Co. (a division of Blue Coral); vice president, consumer sales for Wynn Oil Co. and vice president, sales and marketing worldwide operations for Bardahl Manufacturing. Gaspar received numerous honors throughout his career and served on a number of boards and committees.

“Al Gaspar was committed to industry education as evidenced by his time at AAIA, so it is fitting that donations made in his name will help educate the next generation of aftermarket leaders,” said Bob Egan, MAAP, chairman, University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “We thank the Auto Care Association for launching this effort and encourage others to follow their lead by making a donation in memory of Al Gaspar.”

To make a donation to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in memory of Al Gaspar, visit UofAFoundation.com to donate online or send a check made payable to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation to 7101 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1300, Bethesda, MD 20814 and indicate that the donation is in Gaspar’s memory.