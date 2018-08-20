Auto Care Association Elects New Board Of Directors

The Auto Care Association has announced the election of 11 members to its board of directors for 2018-’19. This board is effective as of July 1.

The members of the Auto Care Association board of directors are:

Mark Finestone, AutoZone Inc. – chairman

Brad Kraft, Hopkins Manufacturing Co. – vice chairman

Todd Hack, Mevotech – treasurer

Roger McCollum, N.A. Williams – secretary

Guy Andrysick, Andrysick and Associates – vice president

Steve Bearden, H.B. International Marketing Services Inc. – vice president

Jim Dykstra, Dytech Auto Group – vice president

JR Bishop, Federated Auto Parts – vice president

Bill Maggs, National PRONTO Association – vice president

Donna Wagner, Northwood University – vice president

Michael Klein, Las Colinas Investments LLC – immediate past chair

“I am truly honored to serve as chairman of our association,” said Mark Finestone, chairman, Auto Care Association. “We have a great team, comprised of our dedicated staff and countless volunteers. Our staff is 100 percent focused on representing our industry’s needs, helping us grow our collective businesses and protecting our future.”

“The Auto Care Association is fortunate to have these distinguished men and women of the auto care industry on our board,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Their commitment to driving the industry forward will be instrumental in helping the association to promote our industry and preserve the right of consumer choice.”

