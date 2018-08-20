Auto Care Association Elects New Board Of Directors
From Brake & Front End
The Auto Care Association has announced the election of 11 members to its board of directors for 2018-’19. This board is effective as of July 1.
The members of the Auto Care Association board of directors are:
- Mark Finestone, AutoZone Inc. – chairman
- Brad Kraft, Hopkins Manufacturing Co. – vice chairman
- Todd Hack, Mevotech – treasurer
- Roger McCollum, N.A. Williams – secretary
- Guy Andrysick, Andrysick and Associates – vice president
- Steve Bearden, H.B. International Marketing Services Inc. – vice president
- Jim Dykstra, Dytech Auto Group – vice president
- JR Bishop, Federated Auto Parts – vice president
- Bill Maggs, National PRONTO Association – vice president
- Donna Wagner, Northwood University – vice president
- Michael Klein, Las Colinas Investments LLC – immediate past chair
“I am truly honored to serve as chairman of our association,” said Mark Finestone, chairman, Auto Care Association. “We have a great team, comprised of our dedicated staff and countless volunteers. Our staff is 100 percent focused on representing our industry’s needs, helping us grow our collective businesses and protecting our future.”
“The Auto Care Association is fortunate to have these distinguished men and women of the auto care industry on our board,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO, Auto Care Association. “Their commitment to driving the industry forward will be instrumental in helping the association to promote our industry and preserve the right of consumer choice.”
