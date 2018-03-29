Auto Care Association And ASE Announce 2018 World Class Technicians
From Brake & Front End
The Auto Care Association announced the latest recipients of the 2018 World Class Technician award. In partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the two organizations provide this annual designation to recognize professional technicians who have achieved the extraordinary accomplishment of ASE certification in 22 specialty areas during the 2017 certification test administered by ASE.
There are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States, with more than 300,000 of them holding ASE certification. Nearly 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception more than 30 years ago.
The newest round of World Class Technicians include:
- Michael Aubrey – W. Springfield, Massachusetts
- Thomas Baunach – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
- Bret Beard – Benicia, California
- Daniel Beerends – Norwalk, Iowa
- Christopher Bellios – Round Lake, Illinois
- Kenneth Bridges – Brewer, Maine
- Andrew Buehler – Anna, Ohio
- Chad Cassidy – Panama City, Florida
- Daniel Clark – New Britain, Conneticut
- Mark Cossitt – Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Jonathan Couch – Porter, Texas
- Jonathan Dickerman – Weymouth, Massachusetts
- Mark Esser – Longwood, Florida
- Daniel Gippert – Centerach, New York
- Wade Hannah – Adelanto, California
- John Hayes – Monroe, Wisconsin
- Thomas Heintz – Gresham, Oregon
- Anthony Jackson – Las Vegas
- Othniel Jordan – Newport News, Virginia
- Jeff Kahn – Ripon, Wiconsin
- Derek Kershaw – Las Vegas
- Jay Kurtz – Hilton, New York
- Daniel Lopez – Katy, Texas
- Christopher Mathus – Reading, Pennsylvania
- Josh Mathus – Alton, Illinois
- Richard Meyer – Batavia, Illinois
- Charles Mielke – Westminster, Maryland
- Stephan Mohr – Sanford, North Carolina
- Cory Nation – Las Vegas
- Steve Navis – Avondale, Arizona
- James Patterson – Dalton, Georgia
- Richard Raposa – Marion, Conneticut
- Steven Schleifer – Rahway, New Jersey
- Paul Seghposs – Fremont, California
- Brian Thibodeau – Washburn, Maine
- James Trost – Pleasanton, California
- Jean Pierre Widmaier – Evanston, Illinois
- Ryan Woods – Sequim, Washington
“The recipients of the World Class Technician Award are highly skilled technicians and represent the best in the automotive repair industry,” said Auto Care Association President and CEO Bill Hanvey. “This is a monumental accomplishment that only the most exceptional individuals will achieve in their careers.”
“ASE has recognized the best of the best in our industry for more than 40 years,” said ASE President and CEO Tim Zilke. “The enthusiasm and professionalism displayed by the number of certifications these individuals hold is a testament to their commitment to excellence in our industry. We are proud to have them as part of the ASE family.”
For more information about the Auto Care Association’s World Class Technician certification qualifications, timing and recognition, visit autocare.org/worldclass.