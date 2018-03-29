Auto Care Association And ASE Announce 2018 World Class Technicians

The Auto Care Association announced the latest recipients of the 2018 World Class Technician award. In partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the two organizations provide this annual designation to recognize professional technicians who have achieved the extraordinary accomplishment of ASE certification in 22 specialty areas during the 2017 certification test administered by ASE.

There are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States, with more than 300,000 of them holding ASE certification. Nearly 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception more than 30 years ago.

The newest round of World Class Technicians include:

Michael Aubrey – W. Springfield, Massachusetts

Thomas Baunach – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bret Beard – Benicia, California

Daniel Beerends – Norwalk, Iowa

Christopher Bellios – Round Lake, Illinois

Kenneth Bridges – Brewer, Maine

Andrew Buehler – Anna, Ohio

Chad Cassidy – Panama City, Florida

Daniel Clark – New Britain, Conneticut

Mark Cossitt – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Jonathan Couch – Porter, Texas

Jonathan Dickerman – Weymouth, Massachusetts

Mark Esser – Longwood, Florida

Daniel Gippert – Centerach, New York

Wade Hannah – Adelanto, California

John Hayes – Monroe, Wisconsin

Thomas Heintz – Gresham, Oregon

Anthony Jackson – Las Vegas

Othniel Jordan – Newport News, Virginia

Jeff Kahn – Ripon, Wiconsin

Derek Kershaw – Las Vegas

Jay Kurtz – Hilton, New York

Daniel Lopez – Katy, Texas

Christopher Mathus – Reading, Pennsylvania

Josh Mathus – Alton, Illinois

Richard Meyer – Batavia, Illinois

Charles Mielke – Westminster, Maryland

Stephan Mohr – Sanford, North Carolina

Cory Nation – Las Vegas

Steve Navis – Avondale, Arizona

James Patterson – Dalton, Georgia

Richard Raposa – Marion, Conneticut

Steven Schleifer – Rahway, New Jersey

Paul Seghposs – Fremont, California

Brian Thibodeau – Washburn, Maine

James Trost – Pleasanton, California

Jean Pierre Widmaier – Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Woods – Sequim, Washington

“The recipients of the World Class Technician Award are highly skilled technicians and represent the best in the automotive repair industry,” said Auto Care Association President and CEO Bill Hanvey. “This is a monumental accomplishment that only the most exceptional individuals will achieve in their careers.”

“ASE has recognized the best of the best in our industry for more than 40 years,” said ASE President and CEO Tim Zilke. “The enthusiasm and professionalism displayed by the number of certifications these individuals hold is a testament to their commitment to excellence in our industry. We are proud to have them as part of the ASE family.”

For more information about the Auto Care Association’s World Class Technician certification qualifications, timing and recognition, visit autocare.org/worldclass.