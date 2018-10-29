News
Autel Introduces New ADAS Calibration Website

The new Autel MaxiSYS ADAS Calibration website provides easier digital access to ADAS calibration tool package options, listings of commonly asked customer questions and a digital vehicle coverage chart to review vehicle system coverage for easier service reference.

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) is becoming standard equipment on today’s new vehicles. These systems are designed to assist drivers to prevent collisions by displaying alerts, providing camera images or by taking instantaneous control of the vehicle. The Autel MaxiSys ADAS provides the original complete diagnostic functionality, comprehensive and precise ADAS calibration. With MaxiSys calibration tools and accurate software, Autel MaxiSys ADAS is an ideal calibration tool for collision repair, glass replacement and repair shops.

For additional information, visit maxisysadas.com.

