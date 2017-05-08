News/Autel
Autel Releases 5 New AutoLINK Professional Service Tools

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Autel Releases 5 New AutoLINK Professional Service Tools

Autel has announced the addition of five new Autel AutoLINK professional service tools. One of the newest features for all five tools is the enhanced Auto VIN Identification to quickly scan and identify the vehicle, then read DTCs and search the definition library for “code breaker” information.

According to the company, the easy-to-use tool navigation, easier software updates via the USB cord and enhanced speed and power make these affordable service tools a “must-have” for any shop. Several of these newest additions to the Autel service tool line feature the same One Click I/M Readiness Key with LED Indicator Lights to perform testing on active vehicle monitors, to confirm if DTCs are present.

The new tools and prices are:

  • AL319 – $69.95
  • AL529 – $149.95
  • AL529HD – $199.95
  • AL609P – $229.95
  • AL629 – $249.95
