ASE Education Foundation To Hold 5th Annual Training Conference For Automotive Instructors

The ASE Education Foundation will hold its 5th annual Instructor Training Conference on July 23-26, at the Embassy Suites Hotel, in Frisco, Texas.

The ASE Education Foundation Instructor Training Conference will offer more than 70 technical sessions, providing 114 hours of available training over three days. Session presenters will represent more than 35 organizations involved in all aspects of the automotive industry, including 10 OEMs. In addition, automotive education development sessions will be offered.

“Our goal is to provide the best mix of professional development and technical training possible for instructors,” said Trish Serratore, ASE Education Foundation president. “Thanks to our ASE Education Foundation partners, our conference sponsors and our technical presenters, we will provide a great week of networking and learning.”

Conference registration is open at asealliance.org/events/conference.

For presentation and sponsorship opportunities, contact Jenn Holland at [email protected] or 703-669-6619.