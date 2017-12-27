ASA Supports U.S. Congressman Carter’s Vehicle Data Access Bill



U.S. Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., is currently developing an automotive data access bill that will create a stakeholder committee at the U.S. Department of Transportation, allowing policymakers to hear from all sides of the automated vehicle discussion and ensure the independent repairer has a seat at the table.

Both the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will be involved with the committee.

If enacted, Carter’s bill would establish a congressional advisory committee comprised of representatives of the automotive aftermarket and other affected stakeholders. The committee is tasked with producing a comprehensive report on vehicle data, intellectual property protections, customer privacy, cybersecurity, vehicle safety, etc., within two years’ time. One of the advisory committee’s members would be a representative of the independent repair sector.

This bill acknowledges the rapidly changing nature of automotive technology and would provide much-needed insight to Congress, as well as federal regulators. ASA says it supports this bill and encourages all interested parties to visit TakingTheHill.com to send a letter in support of Carter’s bill to their member of Congress.