ASA Announces ‘Magical’ Destination For 2018 Annual Meeting



The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has announced the location of its 2018 annual Business Meeting & Conference. To support the board of directors’ and staff’s desire to re-establish this event as a “can’t-miss” opportunity for members and their families, next year’s Annual Business Meeting & Conference will take place May 2-6 in Orlando, Florida, home to Walt Disney World and the Epcot Center.

ASA will host the event at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in “the heart of the most magical place on earth.” Located on 87 tropically landscaped acres of lakefront property at Walt Disney World, the resort is situated between EPCOT (a seven-minute walk) and Hollywood Studios, as well as within walking distance of 9,000 square feet of shops, restaurants and nightlife at Disney’s Boardwalk.

The conference will include ASA’s Celebration of Excellence, an AMi Graduation, leadership and management seminars, networking events and a few unique Disney experiences such as GM’s Test Track at Epcot that will be made available for attendees.

Attendees will have exclusive access to many special Disney benefits and some customized programming, including discounted Disney tickets designed to fit attendees’ meeting schedule, advance tee times on championship Disney golf courses, private viewing of the IllumiNations fireworks show and more.

The Swan and Dolphin also features 17 restaurants and lounges, three of which – Shula’s Steakhouse, Todd English’s Blue Zoo and Mulino NY Trattoria – are on site, while others are within easy walking distance. Disney Springs and all other Disney attractions will be accessible by complimentary bus transportation or water taxi.

“We’re hopeful that our members will take advantage of this opportunity to bring their families to Disney and introduce them to their ASA family,” said Dan Risley, ASA’s president and executive director. “It will be a memorable week and a great time to learn, network and recognize the accomplishments of the amazing leaders in the automotive service and collision repair industries.”