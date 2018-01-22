ASA Announces Dates, Locations For 2018 Annual Business Meeting And Conference

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) will hold its next annual meeting and conference from May 2-6 at the Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The event promises to be a four-day immersion in everything ASA, mixing special automotive repair industry training, leadership and social activities with a full tank of Disney magic.

The event will feature the 2018 Celebration of Excellence and AMi Graduation Ceremony on Friday, May 4, and attendees can expect a full slate of AMi-approved seminars covering current and future trends in the industry led by by Richard Flint, Bob Greenwood, Maylon Newton and Jeremy O’Neal.

All ASA members are invited to attend this experience of classic family fun and opportunities for sharing ideas and memories that are anything but old fashioned.

“We urge our members to introduce their families to the ASA family for a memorable week of learning, networking and recognizing the amazing leaders in the automotive service and collision repair industry,” said Dan Risley, ASA president and executive director. “And they’ll experience it all in the heart of one of the most magical places on earth, with access to Epcot, Hollywood Studios and the shops, restaurants and nightlife at Disney’s boardwalk.”

Sponsors for the event include Babcox Media, AutoZone and Federated Insurance. Sponsorships are still available. Contact Dan Risley at [email protected] for additional sponsorship opportunities.

Hotel registration is now open. For details, visit ASAshop.org/annualmeeting.