ASA Announces Dates, Location For 2017 Annual Business Meeting

asa500The Automotive Service Association (ASA) will hold its next annual business meeting April 24-26 at the Magnolia Hotel in Denver. The event will kick off with a welcome reception at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 24.

All ASA members are invited to attend an open board meeting from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, where there will be a swearing-in ceremony of the board of directors for 2017-‘18. Prior to the open board meeting, there will be a luncheon for all attendees. Following the open board meeting, there will be an invitation-only recognition dinner.

On Wednesday morning, April 26, the Mechanical and Collision Operations Committees, as well as the Automotive Management Institute’s (AMi) board of directors, will conduct their meetings. A group event will be planned for the afternoon of April 26.

The attendee registration fee for the ASA Annual Business Meeting is $99.95, which includes the Monday night reception and Tuesday luncheon. Housing and transportation arrangements are the responsibility of each attendee.

More details, including online registration, will be coming soon. Visit ASAshop.org/annualmeeting for general info on the event.

