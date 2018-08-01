Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships Awarded

Awarded annually to honor the memory of the late founder of Federated Auto Parts, the Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships have been awarded to 13 exceptional students who are preparing for careers in the auto care industry.

“It is with great pride that we announce this year’s recipients of the Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships,” said Bo Fisher, chairman of Federated Auto Parts. “While my father was proud of the capable team that he worked with in the aftermarket, he was also a school teacher and would be very honored to know that so many students are benefiting from scholarships awarded in his name.”

The following students were awarded Art Fisher Memorial Scholarships for the 2018-’19 academic year:

Jordan Cameli of Valparaiso, Indiana

Andrew Casale of Greensboro, Maryland

Madison Gremore of Schoolcraft, Michigan

Emily Koch of Warren, Michigan

Jonathon Koerber of Grand Blanc, Michigan

Travis Lucas of Catonsville, Maryland

Nicholas Luther of Chesterland, Ohio

Tyler Ray of Scottsville, Kentucky

Erika Ruud of St. Charles, Illinois

Garrett Summers of Williamstown, West Virginia

Dylan Swick of Lahmansville, West Virginia

Danielle Tinney of Osceola, Wisconsin

Carlos Vertizzuta of Virginia Beach, Virginia

“We appreciate the generosity of all those who have made donations to the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in my father’s name through the years. Their kindness has helped make these annual scholarships possible,” continued Fisher. “We thank the foundation for their work to ensure that hundreds of aftermarket scholarships and industry educational opportunities are available to well-deserving men and women.”