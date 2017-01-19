APA Now Accepting Applications For New Scholarship Program

Automotive Parts Associates (APA) is now accepting applications for its newly formed scholarship program. These scholarships are open to sons and daughters of APA shareholders and their employees.

Eligible students will include those who are already attending any two- or four-year accredited college, any ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive/heavy-duty/collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school as well as students graduating from high school and heading to any of those post-secondary programs.

Five $1,000 sponsorships will be awarded this year.

“I’m proud that APA can continue to offer valuable benefits to its shareholder and customer community with this new program. Supporting the educational pursuits of our members and their families is a real-world endeavor and benefit that serves to sustain growth for families and businesses well into the future,” said Gary Martin, APA’s president and CEO.

Eligible students will be able to apply online through automotivescholarships.com. This program through collaboration with more than 30 other organizations and donors that also award scholarships to students.