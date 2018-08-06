AMSOIL Launches New Packaging Solution For Challenging Gear Lube Applications

AMSOIL has unveiled a new packaging system for hard-to-reach gear lube installations. The company says its new AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR Easy-Pack eliminates the challenges presented when changing gear lube by providing less mess, reduced waste and easier access.

AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR Easy-Packs allow for quicker and easier changing of gear oil, according to AMSOIL. The flexible packaging allows for improved maneuverability and access to fill holes, even in confined spaces. The company says this results in less mess and less wasted product than commonly seen when using traditional quart containers. The Easy Pack has undergone extensive testing and development to ensure a durable, all-in-one package that can withstand even the most aggressive handling.

Easy Packs are available with AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR 75W-90 and 75W-140 100 percent Synthetic Gear Lube. AMSOIL says the formulation has not changed – it still provides high film strength for high-load demands, reduced friction and wear, and maximum fuel efficiency. It delivers excellent protection in towing, hauling, racing, commercial-use and other severe-duty applications.

AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR Synthetic Gear Lube remains available in traditional quart packaging.