AMSOIL Announces New OE Synthetic Motor Oil Formulation



AMSOIL has launched a new formulation of its OE Synthetic Motor Oil line to meet the emerging demands of advanced automotive technology. The updated line is specifically designed to deliver maximum wear protection, fuel economy and emissions control for the longer drain intervals recommended by original equipment (OE) manufacturers.

Low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) is a common issue found in today’s advanced engines and is much more destructive than typical pre-ignition, according to AMSOIL. In testing, OE Synthetic Motor Oil achieved 100 percent protection against low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI), and it provides more wear protection than required by automaker specifications, AMSOIL says.

AMSOIL OE Synthetic Motor Oil has a 100-percent synthetic, pure chemical structure engineered to remove harmful contaminants and provide long-lasting engine protection and performance. It features an advanced detergent and dispersant additive package designed to protect against sludge and deposits to deliver maximum engine cleanliness.

AMSOIL OE Synthetic Motor Oil is licensed by the American Petroleum Institute (API) to meet and exceed the requirements commonly found in owner’s manuals. It excels in fuel-economy testing, earning the additional ‘Resource Conserving” designation from the API. AMSOIL says its OE Synthetic Motor Oil also is friendly toward modern emissions-control systems to promote proper operation of catalytic converters for optimum service life and low exhaust emissions.

AMSOIL OE Synthetic Motor Oil is available in the following viscosities: 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30 and 10W-30.