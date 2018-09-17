AMRA To Host General Membership Meeting During Industry Week

The Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA) will host its General Membership meeting on Monday, Oct. 29, during Industry week in Las Vegas. The meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. and will include a cocktail reception and networking event immediately thereafter.

This year’s meeting will be held at the Venetian with registration currently open on the AMRA.org website. This year’s theme will be “Many Voices One Future,” which is a continuation from last year’s meeting and will remain a focus for AMRA.

As part of the theme, Mark Seng, a global automotive aftermarket practice leader at IHS Markit, will be presenting industry insights that can help members drive business and current trends that could affect the automotive aftermarket segment. Seng has more than 30 years of experience in the global aftermarket and has been tapped by many organizations to help their executive teams better understand the aftermarket industry.

“We are excited to have Mark present at this year’s meeting,” said Jeff Cox, president of AMRA. “With his experience and knowledge of the industry, it will be of great value to our members.”

Members and guests are welcome to attend this once‐a-year event to hear from association leadership and receive an update on their Roadmap to 2020 strategy. Attendees also will learn what AMRA has accomplished during 2018 and initiatives the association has planned for 2019 to help improve transparency and trust in the automotive industry.

For more information about AMRA or membership, contact the group at 847-947-2650 or [email protected].