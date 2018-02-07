AMRA/MAP Announces Its ‘Roadmap To 2020’

The Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA), along with its Motorist Assurance Program (MAP), recently celebrated its 25th anniversary at its general membership meeting during Industry Week in Las Vegas.

During the meeting, AMRA unveiled its “Roadmap to 2020,” which included a revised vision and mission statement to position the organization to continue to serve industry and motorist into the next century. The roadmap is highlighted by AMRA/MAP’s new vision statement: A world in which every motorist trusts the automotive maintenance and repair industry. This statement was reinforced through the meeting theme ‐ “Trust comes Standard” ‐ which brought focus on the 25th year of bringing the MAP Uniform Inspection and Communication Standards (UICS) to its members. The MAP standards provide a guide to the proper way to inspect vehicles as well as communicate consistently with motorists as to what is required or suggested on their vehicles. AMRA/MAP also unveiled its revised mission statement building on this theme: Dedicated to equipping the automotive maintenance and repair industry with standards that build trusted relationships with motorists.

AMRA also is pleased to announce the election of its board of directors and officers for 2018. Jeff Campbell from Monro Brake and Service, board member and member of the executive committee, has been elected as chairman of the board. Kathy Bray from Leeds West Group, board member, has been elected to vice chairman. Len Vogt from Lenco will continue to serve as secretary/treasurer and Greg Dunkin from Hunter will be assistant secretary. The board also recognizes Bill Ihnken from Icahn Automotive and Paul Lacroix from Midtronics as they serve with the officers as part of the executive committee. In addition, Jeff Lack from Bridgestone Retail Operations and Fred Thomas, Jr. from Goodyear Retail have joined the AMRA board as a new directors.

In order to serve our members better and provide greater focus on the execution of the association’s strategic plan, Jeff Campbell, AMRA chairman announced an enhanced organization structure within the AMRA staff. Jeff Cox, previously vice president of AMRA, has been elected to serve as president.

“Jeff Cox has done an exceptional job since joining AMRA in April. He brings a unique combination of technical knowledge along with great leadership skills. He is definitely the right person to lead AMRA/MAP into the future and continue to develop and execute on our plan for members and motorists,” said Campbell.

In addition to Cox, Campbell recently announced the appointment of industry veteran Al Wheeler to the position of CEO for the association. “Al Wheeler has served the industry for over 30 years ‐ not only as senior vice president, commercial business for both CARQUEST and Advance Auto Parts ‐ but also as a board member of AMRA and most recently as chairman of the board. He was instrumental in bringing our new strategy to the forefront and we are lucky to have him continue this work as our CEO,” said Campbell.

Wheeler added, “[It] is a great privilege for me to continue to serve the association and our members as AMRA’s CEO. The work that has been done by the many members through the years to build trust into the relationship between service providers and motorist through the MAP standards is amazing. I look forward to working with Jeff Cox and the rest of the AMRA staff to continue this great work.”