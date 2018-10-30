Alliance Aftermarket Jackpot Convention Begins In Las Vegas



The Alliance Aftermarket Jackpot Convention is here! Years in the planning…thousands of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper automotive professionals from across the globe will embark on Las Vegas this week.

The three day convention begins Wednesday and runs through Friday at the Aftermarket Jackpot headquarters hotel, the fabulous Mirage Resort. Customers and guests will be treated to an action packed fun-filled week including; top name entertainment, business seminars, product & technical training classes, wonderful meals and chances throughout the week to hit the jackpot for incredible prizes and big money!

The highlight of the week will be on Thursday morning as they shut down Las Vegas Boulevard and the entire group of Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper repair shop and parts store attendees make their way over to the AAPEX Show at the Sands Expo. While there, they will spend the day meeting with supplier channel partners at their booths, learn about the latest in new products and advanced technology, and find out about new service and repair techniques.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the largest gathering of customers ever from one group here in Vegas for our Aftermarket Jackpot Convention and the AAPEX Show,” said John R. Washbish, President and CEO of the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance. “This is a great time for our shareholders and supplier channel partners to connect with our customers and take advantage of the educational offerings, relationship building and fellowship opportunities.”

For more information about the Alliance Aftermarket Convention, go to www.autovalue.com/convention.php or www.bumpertobumper.com/convention.php.