ALLDATA Expands Its Master Technician Diagnostic Hotline



ALLDATA, an AutoZone company, recently expanded its diagnostic and repair hotline service, ALLDATA Tech-Assist. The company hired additional technicians at its Elk Grove, California, headquarters and at new hotline call centers in Georgia and Texas.

ALLDATA says the expansion of its Tech-Assist program, which is staffed exclusively by ASE-Certified Master Technicians, is said to be a reflection of its ongoing commitment to provide exceptional, knowledgeable diagnostic and repair support to its customers, when and how they need it.

The Tech-Assist team is made up of seasoned diagnostic veterans, many of whom have been instructors and shop owners. Each consultant has experience with multiple vehicle manufacturers and is an expert in customizing diagnostic plans and communicating how to perform needed repairs to the customer.

Now open 7 days a week

In line with this commitment, ALLDATA also increased Tech-Assist hours of operation, making the service available seven days a week to take shops’ calls.

Unlimited calls per vehicle case

Whether a shop needs diagnostic troubleshooting or step-by-step repair advice, ALLDATA’s ASE-Certified Master Technicians stay with their customers until the problem is solved. That includes unlimited calls per case involving one vehicle.

“The expansion of ALLDATA Tech-Assist aligns with our mission to provide the highest level of professional support when shops need help with challenging diagnostic or repair issues,” said Mitch Major, vice president, commercial support, AutoZone and president, ALLDATA. “Being staffed by ASE-Certified Master Technicians – many of whom have decades of experience – and having the resources of our extensive technology database puts ALLDATA Tech-Assist at the forefront of automotive repair hotline services.”

Expert help plus the convenience of live video-streaming

Another benefit ALLDATA Tech-Assist offers is that customers can use their smartphone and the free Rescue Lens app to connect in real time with an ALLDATA Master Tech. They can “show” the problem using interactive livestreaming video, and the Tech-Assist consultant can “draw” on the screen to help pinpoint the diagnostic issue or repair solution. Watch this short video to see ALLDATA’s Tech-Assist team using the Rescue Lens app.

Major added, “What also sets our hotline service apart is the people – the Tech-Assist team has a passion for helping their fellow technicians and have access to the latest technology and repair information. It’s a combination that’s tough to beat.”

Repair shops can try Tech-Assist for free

The ALLDATA Tech-Assist hotline service is available as a monthly subscription or on a case-by-case basis. Right now, ALLDATA is giving professional repair shops the opportunity to try Tech-Assist for free, offering one free case per shop location. Shops interested in trying Tech-Assist can call 888-252-8661 to get started. Promotion is limited to one free Tech-Assist case per shop location and is available to professional automotive repair shops only. Each case includes unlimited support calls per vehicle.

To help meet customer demand for expert diagnostic and repair advice, ALLDATA is accepting applications for Tech-Assist Diagnostic Consultant positions in California, Georgia and Texas. Prospective applicants can apply here or by calling the Human Resources department at 916-478-3392.