Alert Stamping Offers Rechargeable Battery Pack Auto Hood Light

Alert Stamping offers the ProLite Professional LED Rechargeable Auto Hood Light. The light features 40 cool, energy-efficient LEDs with dual brightness, up to five hours of run time and a rechargeable 5200mAh Li-Ion battery pack (additional packs available).

Battery Pack #BP-52

The metal hood bracket is extendable up to 78”. The cushioned metal clamp prevents scratching and is removable for detached light handling. Included with the light is a charging cradle, 12V auto plug USB adaptor, cULus listed 120V charger and a USB cord.

