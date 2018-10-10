Airtex-ASC Launches New Enhanced Website



Airtex-ASC has launched a newly redesigned website that features increased product information and detailed technical support to help meet the needs of its customers. The new site, airtexasc.com, also houses a comprehensive online parts finder.

“As the leading manufacturer in North America of fuel and water pumps, we felt it was imperative that we enhance our website to provide our customers with the detailed information and online tools they need to run their businesses,” said Charles Harris, senior director of sales and marketing for Airtex-ASC. “The attractive new website focuses on the key pillars of service provided to Airtex-ASC customers: product development, manufacturing excellence, product quality, comprehensive coverage and customer service.”

The new Airtex-ASC website features detailed technical information including service bulletins, installation instructions and how-to-videos for both Airtex fuel pumps and ASC water pumps. The company says visitors can access its easy-to-use online parts finder to quickly search for vehicle information using year, make, model, product and engine type. In addition, the latest news and events will be posted periodically on the website.

For more information about premium-quality Airtex fuel pumps and ASC water pumps, contact an Airtex-ASC sales representative, visit airtexasc.com or stop by the Airtex-ASC booth No. 1843 at AAPEX, Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.