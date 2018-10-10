News/Airtex-ASC
ago

Airtex-ASC Launches New Enhanced Website

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

CTEK To Feature Full Range Of Charging Technologies At AAPEX 2018

B'laster Supports Vo-Tech Students On Their 'Rusty Race To SEMA'

Airtex-ASC Launches New Enhanced Website

Auto Care Association And Partners To Unveil Secure Vehicle Interface At AAPEX 2018

WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists In 2018 School Of The Year Competition

Omnicraft Parts Now Available At FordParts.com

BBB Industries To Spotlight Newest 'OE Overhaul' Product Lines And Packaging Innovations At AAPEX

K Tool International Portable Power Supply/Jump Starter Packs Punch In Compact Size

Mayhew Tools Valve Guide Remover Ideal For Removing Old Valve Stems

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper, Along With Arnold Oil Co. Of Austin, Host YANG Meet-Up


Airtex-ASC has launched a newly redesigned website that features increased product information and detailed technical support to help meet the needs of its customers. The new site, airtexasc.com, also houses a comprehensive online parts finder.

“As the leading manufacturer in North America of fuel and water pumps, we felt it was imperative that we enhance our website to provide our customers with the detailed information and online tools they need to run their businesses,” said Charles Harris, senior director of sales and marketing for Airtex-ASC. “The attractive new website focuses on the key pillars of service provided to Airtex-ASC customers: product development, manufacturing excellence, product quality, comprehensive coverage and customer service.”

The new Airtex-ASC website features detailed technical information including service bulletins, installation instructions and how-to-videos for both Airtex fuel pumps and ASC water pumps. The company says visitors can access its easy-to-use online parts finder to quickly search for vehicle information using year, make, model, product and engine type. In addition, the latest news and events will be posted periodically on the website.

For more information about premium-quality Airtex fuel pumps and ASC water pumps, contact an Airtex-ASC sales representative, visit airtexasc.com or stop by the Airtex-ASC booth No. 1843 at AAPEX, Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 in Las Vegas.

Show Full Article