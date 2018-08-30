Airtex-ASC Introduces LinkedIn Page For North America



Airtex-ASC, a leading manufacturer of fuel and water pumps, has introduced a LinkedIn page for the North American market.

“Many of our customers in North America use LinkedIn as a source of information and a communication tool, so we added this new page to our social media mix specifically for them,” said Jonathan Triola, marketing coordinator for Airtex-ASC.

The company says the new LinkedIn page complements the Airtex-ASC global LinkedIn profiles, featuring the latest news and showcasing career opportunities available coast-to-coast.

Airtex-ASC can be found on Facebook page and on Twitter.