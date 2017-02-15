News/Specialty Tools
ago

AGS Company’s Proven Technology Handles Pressures Up To 2,000 psi

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Scissor Disc A/C And Fuel Line Spring Lock From Lisle Corp.

AGS Company's Proven Technology Handles Pressures Up To 2,000 psi

Snap-on Diagnostics' Diagnostic Software Benefits From Real-World Experience

Automotive Parts Associates Set To Give Automotive Professionals An Adrenaline-Filled Weekend In Las Vegas

NGK Receives High Scores For CASE-Certified Training Courses

NHTSA Publishes Notice Of Proposed Rulemaking On V2V Communications

Tenneco Launches Extensive Business-Building 2017 Expert Plus Loyalty Program

Induction Innovations Video Features Mini-Ductor Venom Enhancements

Bosch CORE18V Battery Delivers High-Power Cell Technology

Reelcraft Offers High Operating Temperature Hose Reels

The KLEDGE-LOK, along with the SPLICE-LOK, A/C repair systems from AGS allow technicians to repair pinhole leaks and cracks in aluminum lines and A/C hose right on the vehicle instead of a more expensive and time-consuming replacement, says the company.

The KLEDGE-LOK tool’s design has the flexibility of interchangeable jaws while maintaining a sleek profile to fit into the tight spots on vehicles where repairs are most often performed.

When the KLEDGE-LOK tool is paired with the various KLEDGE-LOK repair kits available separately, it becomes an invaluable asset for the technician to repair A/C systems, fuel systems, power steering systems, transmission systems and more, according to AGS.

Click HERE for more information.

Show Full Article