Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance’s Summer Shareholder Meeting Crosses The Finish Line

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance finished its Annual Summer Shareholder Meeting in triumphant fashion in Louisville, Kentucky, last week.

“It was a wonderful meeting,” said Doug Washbish, president and CEO of Moog Louisville Warehouse, a Bumper to Bumper member. “This meeting brings us together as a group, to leverage our strengths and to strategically address the market place. We were proud to host it in our hometown.”

Tuesday’s program consisted of a joint channel partner session and a keynote address by Behzad Rassuli, senior vice president, strategic development, for the Auto Care Association. Rassuli discussed the opportunities of the connected car and its data.

“I truly appreciated the opportunity to speak to Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance,” said Rassuli. “They clearly see the prospects ahead for our industry, as evidenced by their engagement in the dialogue around opportunities presented by the connected car, as well as their commitment to the ACPAC.”

Afterward, more than 450 shareholder members visited with more than 100 channel partners during a combined spirit of Kentucky vendor booth show mixer and reception featuring bourbon tasting and locale fare.

To wrap up the meeting on Wednesday, the Alliance held the Channel Partner Advisory Council meeting. “We want this meeting to benefit both our members and our channel partners. We all have a horse in this race and we want them to cross that line together,” said Dan Rader, vice president, product and category management at the Alliance.

The Annual Winter Shareholder Meeting will be in Miami, Florida, from Sunday, Dec. 3 to Wednesday, Dec. 6.