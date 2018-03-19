Advanced Lighting Systems Earns Three iF Design Awards

Advanced Lighting Systems (ALS), distributed exclusively in North America by JohnDow Industries, announced three of its LED lighting products have been named iF Design Award recipients. The ALS AUD501H Light, the Articulating Slim Light Series and the UHL 101R Underhood Light were recognized during the iF Design Awards banquet at the BMW Welt in Munich, Germany on March 9, 2018.

“Being one of the most prestigious product design competitions in the world, we are thrilled to be recognized as a 2018 iF Design Award winner,” said Robert Christy, vice president of sales and marketing for JohnDow Industries. “Our LED lights are designed with a combination of quality, performance and style and provide end-users with the best industrial work lights on the market today.”

Advanced Lighting Systems is a line of 19 LED work lights which includes spot lights, head lamps, under hood lights, articulating lights and audio lights. ALS Audio Lights combine a high-efficiency COB LED spot light with built-in Bluetooth speakers that deliver up to 5000 lumens of light and superior sound quality. The Articulating Slim Light ultra-thin design allows for inspections in the most inaccessible and narrow work areas. This makes the work light ideal for very demanding and difficult inspection jobs. The Underhood Light Series is a complete line of versatile lights for use in automotive repair, construction, industrial and many other applications. These LED lights provide 75 percent more luminescence compared to traditional fluorescent lights, said the company.

“The current range of products was developed based on extensive market insight and the selection was carefully designed to cover all customer needs,” added Christy.

All Advanced Lighting Systems lights have an IP65 or IP67 rating and undergo 30 quality and performance tests before entering the market. Since 1953, designers, manufacturers and users have looked to iF as a sign of good design. Industry experts decide which products and entries will bear the iF label. In 2018, 63 international jurors judged 6,402 entries from 54 countries.

