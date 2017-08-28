Advance Auto Parts Names ExxonMobil And Motorcar Parts Of America 2017 Vendors Of The Year



Advance Auto Parts Inc. presented its 2017 Vendor of the Year awards during the company’s annual vendor summit held this week in Raleigh, North Carolina. Advance honored five companies, including ExxonMobil and Motorcar Parts of America, which both received the prestigious recognition as Advance’s 2017 Vendors of the Year. Additional vendor partner awards in 2017 included:

Commercial Excellence Vendor of the Year – MAT Holdings (GRI Engineering and Development)

DIY Excellence Vendor of the Year – Sylvania

Superior Availability Vendor of the Year – Dorman Products Inc.

The 2017 Vendor of the Year award recognition was shared by ExxonMobil and Motorcar Parts of America, which both had proven their dedication to excellent service, commitment to quality, highly successful marketing campaigns and unparalleled partnership with Advance. The Vendor of the Year Award was presented to Marni Gruitch, U.S. retail sales manager for ExxonMobil, and Selwyn Joffe, CEO for Motorcar Parts of America, at an awards dinner.

“Advance’s vendors are brand partners that play a critical role in our ability to serve our customers better than anyone else,” said Mike Broderick, senior vice president, merchandising and operations support for Advance Auto Parts. “I especially want to thank the five Vendor of the Year winners for their dedication to providing great service and quality products, which makes each of these organizations stand out in the automotive industry. We at Advance are proud to be called their partner.”

The 2017 Commercial Excellence Vendor of the Year, MAT Holdings, was recognized for innovative category management, excellent field team support and delivering quality products that professional customers trust. MAT Holdings also was recognized in 2016 as Advance’s Vendor of the Year.

Sylvania received the DIY Excellence Vendor of the Year award for category innovation and its commitment to putting the customer first, while Dorman was honored as the Superior Availability Vendor of the Year for first-to-market successes and expanded coverage offerings that benefit customers across the country. This is the third year in a row that Dorman has received the Superior Availability Vendor of the Year award from Advance.

For more information about quality parts and services available from Advance, visit AdvanceAutoParts.com.