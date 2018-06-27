Advance Auto Parts Names BP-Lubricants Castrol 2018 Vendor Of The Year



Advance Auto Parts Inc. has presented its 2018 Vendor of the Year awards during the company’s annual Supplier Summit held recently in Raleigh, North Carolina. During the event, Advance honored four companies for their partnership and performance, including BP-Lubricants Castrol as the prestigious “Vendor of the Year.”

The 2018 Vendor of the Year award was presented to Castrol in recognition of its collaborative planning, focused marketing strategies and role in driving new sales and customer partnerships. The Vendor of the Year Award was presented to Craig Chenoweth, vice president and general manager, retail sales, North America for Castrol at a special awards dinner during the Supplier Summit.

Additional vendor partner awards announced at the event included:

Professional Excellence Vendor of the Year – BWD Automotive Corp.

Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Excellence Vendor of the Year – ITW Global Brands

Superior Availability Vendor of the Year – Sylvania

“Our annual Supplier Summit is an event we look forward to every year as we take time to recognize our vendor partners and the critical role they play in enabling us to meet the needs of our Customers,” said Mike Broderick, executive vice president, merchandising and store operations support at Advance Auto Parts. “At Advance, we believe we have the best parts team and selection in the industry, and we simply couldn’t do what we do without the contributions of our vendor partners. We thank all of our partners who attended the Summit and extend our congratulations to this year’s award winners.”

The 2018 Professional Excellence Vendor of the Year, BWD Automotive Corp., was recognized for its innovative efforts to expand engine management programs as well as its “hands-on” approach to product training and customer visits.

ITW received the DIY Excellence Vendor of the Year honor for their continued creativity and focus on bringing new marketing and promotions forward to benefit Advance and its DIY Customers. Building upon its DIY Excellence Vendor of the Year award win last year, Sylvania was honored this year with the Superior Availability Vendor of the Year for its highly collaborative approach in working with Advance as well as its on-time delivery and supply focus.