Advance Auto Parts Launches Availability Challenge For Professional Customers In Atlanta, DC And Tampa Bay Markets



Advance Professional, a division of Advance Auto Parts Inc. that serves professional repair facilities, is ramping up product availability in key markets across the country. The Advance Professional Availability Challenge gives shop owners and professional customers in the Atlanta, D.C. (including select areas of Maryland and Virginia) and Tampa Bay markets an extra incentive to partner with Advance Professional for their shops’ quality parts needs.

Advance will award up to three grand-prize packages – one per market – that each include a Richard Rawlings Experience consisting of airfare, hotel accommodations, a meet-and-greet with Richard Rawlings at Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, a welcome dinner, spending money and more. Professional customers in the three markets can earn multiple entries into the Advance Professional Availability Challenge sweepstakes, receiving entries for their purchases and by providing feedback through customer surveys.

In addition, as proof of Advance’s commitment to providing an unrivaled assortment of quality products, professional customers will also receive a sweepstakes entry if they request a part and Advance does not have the part available in their market. For full sweepstakes rules and eligibility, visit http://advanceauto.us/vroom/challenge.

“The most important benefit we can provide to shop owners and professional installers is the right part at the right time,” said Bob Cushing, executive vice president, professional, at Advance. “Our commitment to offering superior availability across the country and our excitement in launching the Advance Professional Availability Challenge are a testament to how we are transforming the ways we serve our professional customers. We are building a better delivery engine.”

Advance currently offers more than 900,000 parts and products for foreign and domestic vehicles, and operates the largest delivery fleet in the automotive aftermarket. The product assortments from Advance feature 99 percent coverage across key categories for cars and light trucks on the road today. Quality products from trusted national brands can be cross-sourced for professional customers from Advance, Carquest, Worldpac or Autopart International locations, all part of the Advance Professional enterprise working to better serve aftermarket customers.

Advance Professional Availability Challenge entries are available now through Oct. 31, to professional customers. One potential award recipient per market will be selected in a random drawing following the conclusion of the promotion period. The Richard Rawlings Experience for award recipients will occur Dec. 8-10.

For more information, official promotion rules or to enter the Advance Professional Availability Challenge, visit advanceauto.us/vroom/challenge.