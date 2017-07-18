Engine/Oil
ago

ACURA: Oil Consumption On Manual Transmission Vehicles

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Renegade Introduces Model TMB 2614 Top Load Turntable Automatic Parts Washer

Champion Brands To Launch Modern Muscle Motor Oils

AAPEX Technology Intersection To Provide View Of The Future

GM: Exhaust Smell in Cabin: Codes P0299 and P2263

Power Steering: To Flush or Not to Flush

Cooling Fan Assemblies Save Time And Simplify Repairs

ASA Announces 'Magical' Destination For 2018 Annual Meeting

OnStar: Redefining The Diagnostic And Claims Processes

Quaker State And The Onion Introduce 'The Interns' With New Satirical Video Series

'The Group' Updates Website To Showcase Vendor Partners


In this updated TSB from 2013, Acura discusses how some 2011-’13 TSX models with manual transmissions can develop an oil consumption problem. The TSB states: “If you do not see any other factors contributing to oil consumption, consider engine braking as the possible cause.”

According to the TSB, engine braking creates a high vacuum condition in the engine that causes more oil to pass by the piston than expected. Higher RPM downshifts with no throttle input can further increase oil consumption. The corrective action cited in the TSB is to replace the piston and piston rings.

Courtesy of ALLDATA.

Show Full Article