ACDelco Seeks Customer-Focused Service Centers For Top Shops Award

Service centers that participate in ACDelco’s Professional Service Center (PSC) program have a chance to win one of five grand-prize trips for two to the 2017 AAPEX show plus a day of high-performance driving at Ron Fellows Performance Driving School at Spring Mountain Motorsports Resort and a $1,000 American Express gift card by entering the brand’s PSC Top Shops contest. Details are available at ACDelcoPSCTopShops.com.

“The business partnerships we have with our PSCs focus on supporting them to ensure the best service possible to customer’s vehicles,” said Heather Waszczenko, national brand manager for ACDelco. “These PSCs are highly committed, and build teams that ensure repairs are done right the first time with high-quality parts and excellent workmanship. Top Shops winners go the extra mile by investing in training and education, operating state-of-the-art facilities and being leaders through community outreach. They are our valued partners that we want to recognize and reward with this program.”

PSC Top Shop nominations can be made from May 1 through July 30. All winners and semi-finalists will receive an ACDelco vintage wall sign and additional ACDelco-branded gifts for each shop employee. Winners will be notified in September.

Last year’s winners were:

Orlando Crivelli, G.O. Crivelli Automotive Inc., New Castle, Pennsylvania

Danny Miller & Peter Treinen, Village Mobil Auto & Tire, Waunakee, Wisconsin

Rick Ruback, Rick’s Automotive, Cleburne, Texas

Tony Sapp, Cobb Galleria Automotive, Smyrna, Georgia

Doug Widhalm, Auto Care Experts, Yakima, Washington

“It makes me proud when customers walk in my shop and ask me about my Top Shops sign,” said Widhalm, owner of Auto Care Experts LLC. “The prizes were awesome and I got to network with four like-minded shop owners, build comraderie and share best practices. It put extra wind in my sails when I got back to my shop.”